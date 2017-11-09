Maren Morris Had to Be Sewn Into Her CMAs Dress—See Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Pics

As the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris felt right at home at this year's ceremony last night, which celebrated the best names in country music. For her triumphant return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the singer teamed up with stylist Maher Jridi on not one but three statement-making dresses by Francesco Scognamiglio (for the red carpet), Tadashi Shoji (for the stage, where she performed alongside Niall Horan), and Zuhair Murad (for the after-party). Her pre-show look featured lace appliqués and metallic detailing in at the bodice, along with a front leg slit, while her second ensemble, a floor-length purple velvet gown with flare sleeves, gave off bohemian vibes.
Here, Morris gives us an inside look at her getting-ready process backstage.
1. IT'S ALL IN THE DETAILS
"Here's Maher creating a beautiful moment with delicate accessories."
2. BACKSTAGE CHAOS
"I'm checking my makeup and jewels while my fiancé, Ryan, is finishing up changing before the red carpet."
3. THE GLAM STATION
"My makeup artist J Patrick wanted to create a really dramatic, warm feel to my eyes to compliment all the really cool-toned accessories and gown for the carpet. I love counteracting tones so it doesn't look too matchy-matchy."
4. HEAD OVER HEELS
"So many shoes! I went with beautiful jewel-encrusted heels by Sophia Webster for the red carpet."
5. SURVEYING THE GOODS
"I love the metallic threading and netting of this Francesco Scognamiglio dress I wore for the red carpet. Maher made me feel like New Year's Eve Barbie! I also adore anything strapless."
6. PERFECT FIT
"My tailor, Lynn, adjusting the back of the dress. I actually had to be sewn into it! The things they never tell you..."
7. BLING IT ON
"Maher had so many accessory options. I loved these gorgeous pieces by David Yurman and Jason of BH. I don't typically wear a ton of sparkle on a daily basis, but with the Francesco dress, we had to go all out."
8. BOB SQUAD
"My hairdresser, Marwa, and J Patrick doing final touch ups on my hair and makeup. With the look being very glamorous and sparkly, we wanted to keep my hair sleek and sharp. Marwa trimmed a really blunt bob on me about an hour before we walked the carpet."
9. TAKE TWO
"Once the carpet is done, it's a haul to your seat and then I was pulled backstage again to get ready for the performance with Niall Horan. Marwa and I wanted to do an edgy, wet look with a deep side-part."
10. SHOWTIME
"A glimpse right before the curtain went up. I'm wearing a gorgeous Tadashi Shoji dress that had a very Stevie Nicks vibe for the performance."
11. NUMBER ONE FAN
"Ryan and I after I sang. He always watches from backstage and is the first person I see once I'm done. He is honestly the most supportive and kind guy and after an adrenaline-rush night. Seeing him calms me down so much."
12. GRAND FINALE
"And finally, the last look of the night! My after-party dress is a beautiful mauve-y dream from Zuhair Murad. It was sexy but also easy to walk from party to party in."
13. LAST LOOKS
"Right before the glam team departs and I go dance the night away with a much needed cocktail. It takes a village but I had the most beautiful night and felt like a queen. Until next CMAs!"