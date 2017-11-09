Maren Morris Had to Be Sewn Into Her CMAs Dress—See Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Pics

As the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris felt right at home at this year's ceremony last night, which celebrated the best names in country music. For her triumphant return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the singer teamed up with stylist Maher Jridi on not one but three statement-making dresses by Francesco Scognamiglio (for the red carpet), Tadashi Shoji (for the stage, where she performed alongside Niall Horan), and Zuhair Murad (for the after-party). Her pre-show look featured lace appliqués and metallic detailing in at the bodice, along with a front leg slit, while her second ensemble, a floor-length purple velvet gown with flare sleeves, gave off bohemian vibes.

Here, Morris gives us an inside look at her getting-ready process backstage.