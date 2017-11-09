Hot or Not: Keith Urban's Sheer T-Shirt at the CMAs

I once dated a young man covered in tattoos. And while my current S.O. is ink-free, I have to admit, the bad boy aspect of the whole tattoo thing kind of turned me on. I'm all for some ink, and nothing is better than a design delightfully peeking through a sleeve. Or, as I discovered Wednesday evening, the top of a V-neck?

Ever the staple at the Country Music Association Awards, Keith Urban arrived in a shiny black suit and (gasp!) a very sheer T-shirt, which deliciously displayed the top of his tattoos.

John Shearer/WireImage

Zoom in close enough and you can see the entire work of art through the tee. Swoon.

John Shearer/WireImage

"I've always loved the symbolism of the phoenix being something that succumbs to the challenges and burns in the fire, but then is resurrected from the ashes and rises up even stronger than before," Urban told Women's Wear Daily back in 2011. "The 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger' story of the phoenix ... I can relate very strongly to that," he said of his tattoos.

Rise up, Urban. Rise. Up.