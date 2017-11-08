Is Jessie James Decker's Baby Bump Best Dressed at the CMAs?

Carrie Underwood stuns as the host year after year at the Country Music Association Awards. The glitter! The glam! The outfit changes!

And while it's still too early in the evening to accurately give feedback on any of Underwood's looks, we're calling best dressed. And the carpet has barely started. Is Jessie James Decker actually the best-dressed woman at the CMAs?

In a word: yes. Decker and her baby bump.

See more looks from the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet in our gallery.

John Shearer/WireImage

The singer/songwriter arrived in a skin-tight, off-the-shoulder red gown. We're anxiously awaiting information on who made this dream maternity dress and will let you know ASAP. But in the meantime: You go, girl.

Listen, I've never personally been pregnant, but putting on a gown under any circumstances can be anxiety producing. Not shying away from your beautifully changing bod? Applause.