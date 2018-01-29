Claire Foy’s Husband Battled a Brain Tumor While She Was Filming The Crown Season 2

After winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in the first season of The Crown, Claire Foy had a lot at stake as she filmed Season 2. And the pressure of following up that incredible first season wasn’t the only stress that Foy had to endure during filming: Her husband, Stephen Campbell Moore, was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the end of 2016, right when the first season aired on Netflix.

Moore was diagnosed with a benign growth on his pituitary gland at the base of his brain, according to U.K.’s The Sun, and underwent surgery to remove it while Foy was filming The Crown’s follow-up season.

“You realize you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse,” Moore told The Sun of his health scare. “My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them.”

“There are certain things that you make sure you’ve done before you go into surgery," he said. “You write a letter. But it’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong, because every part of you is saying that nothing will. Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief.”

Having been pregnant with the couple's first child while filming the first season, Foy seems to be an expert at managing both her personal life and her acting career. Someone give this tenacious woman (another) award.