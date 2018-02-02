Cindy Crawford Was Expertly Trolled by Daughter Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's sexy shoot for our March subscriber cover got her in trouble with her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber.
A budding supermodel in her own right, Kaia couldn't help but troll her mom after she shared a photo of herself posing with scantily clad man in the Donatella Versace–inspired shoot. In the snap, a sculpted male model, wearing only a tiny pair of briefs, kneels deferentially to the fashion icon while painting the toes of Crawford's outstretched foot.
Kaia commented shortly after the 'gram went up on Thursday. "MOM!" the teen beauty wrote in all caps. And then, feigning innocence, asked in a follow-up, "Where's dad?" Zing!
Crawford, 51, shared screenshots of the hilarious exchange on Twitter alongside a single word: "Trolled."
The former supermodel has been married to her husband, Rande Gerber, for nearly 20 years. The longtime couple are also parents to 18-year-old, Presley, a model too.
They're watching you, Cindy.