Cindy Crawford Was Expertly Trolled by Daughter Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's sexy shoot for our March subscriber cover got her in trouble with her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber.

A budding supermodel in her own right, Kaia couldn't help but troll her mom after she shared a photo of herself posing with scantily clad man in the Donatella Versace–inspired shoot. In the snap, a sculpted male model, wearing only a tiny pair of briefs, kneels deferentially to the fashion icon while painting the toes of Crawford's outstretched foot.

Versace Versace Versace Versace A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 31, 2018 at 7:41am PST

Kaia commented shortly after the 'gram went up on Thursday. "MOM!" the teen beauty wrote in all caps. And then, feigning innocence, asked in a follow-up, "Where's dad?" Zing!

Crawford, 51, shared screenshots of the hilarious exchange on Twitter alongside a single word: "Trolled."

The former supermodel has been married to her husband, Rande Gerber, for nearly 20 years. The longtime couple are also parents to 18-year-old, Presley, a model too.

They're watching you, Cindy.