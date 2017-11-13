Cindy Crawford Starts Her Mornings in the Most Model-Like Way Imaginable

Even Cindy Crawford's morning routine is modelesque, but we really wouldn't expect anything less from the supermodel.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snippet of how she gets her day going, and let's just say it's pretty expected. Crawford posted a shot of her gazing out the window with a smile on her face as she opened the curtains in a silky red robe that showed off a bit of her leg.

Letting in the morning light ✨ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:30am PST

"Letting in the morning light ," she captioned the picture.

Crawford and her daughter, rising superstar model Kaia Gerber, have both been open with fans about how they kick off their days in model-approved ways.

Gerber posted her own morning time Instagram just last month in October, where she was surrounded by empty breakfast plates while she stretched out her equally-long legs.

last day A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Looks like leggy mornings are basically a family routine for these two. Can't say we're mad about it.