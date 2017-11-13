Cindy Crawford Starts Her Mornings in the Most Model-Like Way Imaginable

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 13, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Even Cindy Crawford's morning routine is modelesque, but we really wouldn't expect anything less from the supermodel.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snippet of how she gets her day going, and let's just say it's pretty expected. Crawford posted a shot of her gazing out the window with a smile on her face as she opened the curtains in a silky red robe that showed off a bit of her leg.

Letting in the morning light ✨

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

"Letting in the morning light :sparkles:," she captioned the picture.

Crawford and her daughter, rising superstar model Kaia Gerber, have both been open with fans about how they kick off their days in model-approved ways.

RELATED: 5 Iconic Supermodels Spill Their Anti-Aging Secrets

Gerber posted her own morning time Instagram just last month in October, where she was surrounded by empty breakfast plates while she stretched out her equally-long legs.

last day

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Looks like leggy mornings are basically a family routine for these two. Can't say we're mad about it.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!