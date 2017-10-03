Cindy Crawford Was a Total Mom and Recorded Kaia Gerber's Chanel Runway Debut

BY: Faith Cummings
October 3, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Kaia Gerber is officially our generation's model of the moment, snagging the coveted opening spot in Chanel's spring 2018 runway show. 

For the momentous occasion, the newly-minted 16-year-old bared her abs in the house's latest take on its iconic tweed. Gerber wore a long lapel jacket over a fringe-trimmed bandeau and mini skirt, while rain-repellant accessories, like a bucket hat and PVC thigh-highs, rounded out her ensemble. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Proud mom Cindy Crawford—who paired a cream blazer with black flare trousers, studded pumps, and one of the house's iconic shoulder bags—recorded every second of her look-alike daughter's opening act from the front row, most likely embarrassing the teenager amongst her supermodel peers. But hey, it's a mom's prerogative, right? "@KaiaGerber opening @ChanelOfficial! :heartpulse: ," the ageless 52-year-old captioned the short clip on Instagram. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZyE50cgpe2/?taken-by=cindycrawford

@KaiaGerber opening @ChanelOfficial! 💗

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Kaia also gave herself a pat on the back for her huge accomplishment. "OPENING CHANEL!:boom:never in my life could I have even dreamt this. Karl, there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU'RE A LEGEND," she wrote alongside a photo in the catwalk number.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZyEtaNh-ih/?taken-by=kaiagerber

Now tell us, when will these boots be available?

