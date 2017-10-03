Cindy Crawford Was a Total Mom and Recorded Kaia Gerber's Chanel Runway Debut

Kaia Gerber is officially our generation's model of the moment, snagging the coveted opening spot in Chanel's spring 2018 runway show.

For the momentous occasion, the newly-minted 16-year-old bared her abs in the house's latest take on its iconic tweed. Gerber wore a long lapel jacket over a fringe-trimmed bandeau and mini skirt, while rain-repellant accessories, like a bucket hat and PVC thigh-highs, rounded out her ensemble.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Proud mom Cindy Crawford—who paired a cream blazer with black flare trousers, studded pumps, and one of the house's iconic shoulder bags—recorded every second of her look-alike daughter's opening act from the front row, most likely embarrassing the teenager amongst her supermodel peers. But hey, it's a mom's prerogative, right? "@KaiaGerber opening @ChanelOfficial! ," the ageless 52-year-old captioned the short clip on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZyE50cgpe2/?taken-by=cindycrawford @KaiaGerber opening @ChanelOfficial! 💗 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Kaia also gave herself a pat on the back for her huge accomplishment. "OPENING CHANEL! never in my life could I have even dreamt this. Karl, there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU'RE A LEGEND," she wrote alongside a photo in the catwalk number.

Now tell us, when will these boots be available?