Cindy Crawford Has One Piece of Parenting Advice for George Clooney

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have been friends with George Clooney and for a long time. Gerber is Clooney's business partner and co-founder of their tequila brand Casamigos, and the couple was one of the few guests invited to George's wedding to Amal Clooney in 2014, so, it's safe to say they go way back.

People magazine caught up with the supermodel and her husband at Umami Burger’s latest artist series collaboration in Santa Monica, California, and got the scoop on what the couple thinks of Clooney's impending fatherhood.

"George has always been so great with our kids that he doesn’t need advice," Gerber said. "He is going to be an amazing dad; Amal is going to be an incredible mother." The star couple is expecting twins, a boy and a girl, due this spring. “He hasn’t asked for advice and I don’t think he needs any," the father-of-two added. “He’s just going to do it his way, and it will be the right way.”

Gerber also said his kids have known the actor "since they were born," and Clooney is well-known in the Crawford-Gerber house for having a bit of a potty mouth. Crawford revealed that she and her husband would have Kaia and Presley add money to a "curse-jar" whenever they used a bad word.

“George would just give them a hundred bucks at the beginning of [a family] trip,” Crawford said. "He’d be like, ‘Let me just get this out of the way! Here’s a hundred bucks!'" Gerber added. “His kids might be well-versed in cursing, but I’m sure Amal will temper that," Crawford continued.

Well, there you have it, evidence that George Clooney has a slight curse-word problem. But, we'll forgive him, how could anyone stay mad at that charming smile?