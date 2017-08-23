Cindy Crawford Goes Platinum to Become Marilyn Monroe

Cindy Crawford may have just proved the age-old adage that blondes have more fun.
The supermodel went platinum for her latest project of channeling icon and the ultimate blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe. On Tuesday, Crawford took to Instagram with some posts that feature her in a jaw-dropping, pin-up-inspired blonde wig.
"Going platinum. #BTS with the glam squad ...," is how she captioned a picture of her hair and makeup artist putting the final touches on her head-turning look. She then posted a closer glimpse in boomerang form, with the inscription "Cindy who? •".
This definitely takes us back to the '90s, when Crawford took her signature brunette locks up a few shades into bronde territory.
As for what calls for this bombshell moment, we'll have to wait to find out. But we never need a reason to fawn over Cindy Crawford.