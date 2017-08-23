Cindy Crawford Goes Platinum to Become Marilyn Monroe

X
Shop This Post
BY: Faith Cummings
August 23, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

Cindy Crawford may have just proved the age-old adage that blondes have more fun.

The supermodel went platinum for her latest project of channeling icon and the ultimate blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe. On Tuesday, Crawford took to Instagram with some posts that feature her in a jaw-dropping, pin-up-inspired blonde wig.

Going platinum. #BTS with the glam squad...

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

"Going platinum. #BTS with the glam squad ...," is how she captioned a picture of her hair and makeup artist putting the final touches on her head-turning look. She then posted a closer glimpse in boomerang form, with the inscription "Cindy who? :kiss:•".

Cindy who? 💋•

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

This definitely takes us back to the '90s, when Crawford took her signature brunette locks up a few shades into bronde territory.

Gianni's girls. ❤️ Remembering #GianniVersace today.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

RELATED: The Original Supermodels: Then and Now

As for what calls for this bombshell moment, we'll have to wait to find out. But we never need a reason to fawn over Cindy Crawford.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top