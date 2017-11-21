Cindy Crawford Compares Her and Kaia Gerber's Yearbook Photos and We're Seeing Double

Iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, are pretty much twins.

Like, they have the same face:

the celebration of a genius A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

can u tell we're related ? A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Working those "MOM GENES" for a good cause! We love being involved with @BestBuddies — and we're really excited to launch this tee in support of their incredible work. Link in my bio for more! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The similarity doesn’t end there—Kaia, who’s also a model and made her New York Fashion Week debut in September, is well on her way to becoming just as legendary as mom. She’s less than 300,000 Instagram followers behind Crawford and she’s already a household name (AND SHE’S 16).

CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf! A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Their physical likeness becomes more and more apparent each time we see a photo from Cindy's younger years:

Way before the selfie or #BTS, @KevynAucoin was turning his camcorder on himself and us. My friend Lori Kaye's documentary Beauty and the Beast in Me premieres today! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Birthday week #TBT –– my first legal bottle of champagne! 🍾 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:59am PST

On Tuesday, Cindy made the resemblance even harder to miss when she posted a photo of her and Kaia’s high school photos. "School pics, now and then," the 51-year-old captioned her 'gram.

School pics, now and then. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Give or take a can of hairspray (it was the ‘80s), Cindy and Kaia are difficult to tell apart—they even have the same smile!

By the way, here’s the other half of Cindy’s ridiculously good looking model fam:

He's still taller A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

I've been in the @Omega family for years, but I finally get to share it with these three. So excited to show you our new campaign with @TheRealPeterLindbergh, launching tonight in Paris! #OmegaHerTime A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Yeah, life’s not fair.