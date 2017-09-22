Cindy Crawford and the Original Supermodels Just Shut Down the Versace Show

by: Olivia Bahou
September 22, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

Versace landed major models of the moment to walk in their Milan Fashion Week show on Friday, but the biggest names on the roster aren’t teens or millennials: They’re the O.G. supermodels.

Venturelli/Getty

Donatella Versace welcomed icons like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, and Helena Christensen to walk the runway with her at the end of Friday's Versace spring 2018 show in slinky gold gowns, proving that fashion is, indeed, ageless.

Venturelli/Getty

Crawford isn’t the only member of her family that the Italian fashion house enlisted for the show: 16-year-old Kaia Gerber also walked the runway, marking the first time that the up-and-coming model and her mom walked in a fashion week show together. Kaia looked like Crawford’s mini-me in a yellow animal print shirt and matching pants.

Venturelli/Getty

Cindy and Kaia weren’t the only relatives gracing the catwalk: Gigi and Bella Hadid both walked the show in minidresses and statement boots, while their BFF Kendall Jenner graced the stage in an ab-baring Versace ensemble.

Venturelli/Getty
Venturelli/Getty
Venturelli/Getty

Great genes really do run in the family.

