We Can Barely Tell Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Apart in This Spa Selfie

Kaia Gerber is officially well on her way toward becoming a supermodel like mom Cindy Crawford.

She made her runway debut at Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week, and later walked Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs. On Thursday, she opened for Fendi, which is just about as major as it gets. Considering Karl Lagerfeld is the man behind all creative aspects as the Italian brand, we're hoping to see the teenager walk Chanel in Paris too.

But what makes her such an in-demand model? Is it her walk? Her 1.8 million Instagram followers? The fact that she’s only 16 years old? One’s for sure: She takes after Cindy in every. way. possible. Who wouldn’t want to cast the twin of one of the '90s top catwalk stars?

On Wednesday, celebrated makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared a selfie of Kaia and Cindy that made our jaws drop. In the shot posted to Instagram, the mother-daughter duo pose for the camera wearing robes and sporting under-eye masks. “Current mood #spaday,” he wrote as the caption for the shot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZO9WKBAGWi/?hl=en&taken-by=hungvanngo Current mood 😛#spaday A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Cute, indeed, but guys, they look so much alike.

Save for the 35-year age difference and the fact that one gave birth to the other, we’d call these two sisters.