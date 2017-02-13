Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Are Mother-Daughter Fashion #Goals in N.Y.C.

No tacky matching dresses here.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber hit the streets of New York City today for a shopping excursion, proving once and for all that they are they ultimate mother-daughter style duo.

For the outing, the 50-year-old supermodel donned classic ivory sweater and black leather pants that she topped off with an olive green parka, artfully wrapped camouflage scarf, and buckle-adorned leather boots. A pair of chic sunglasses and tiny hoop earrings finished her ensemble. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old mini-me showed off her flair for fashion in a ribbed Topshop turtleneck crop top and super high-waist jeans that featured a raw and shortened hem. She added a black suede and shearling jacket, skinny leather belt, round sunnies, delicate earrings, and velvet Freda Salvador lace-up boots ($475; fredasalvador.com) to complete her trendy outfit.

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

;

We suspect that the look-alike pair are in town for New York Fashion Week, which continues through Thursday in the Big Apple.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Are Biking Babes in Cute ‘Gram

We can't wait to see where these two beauties pop up next.