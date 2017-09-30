Hold the Phone, Cindy Crawford and Fam Just Won Paris Fashion Week at OMEGA event

This family is so good looking that it's unfair. Last night, supermodel Cindy Crawford and her family attended the opening of the OMEGA "Her Time" exhibition in Paris, and they basically won the red carpet. Everyone else can go home.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, and their two children, 16-year-old Kaia and 18-year-old Presley were all in the City of Lights and looking dazzling on Friday. The 51-year-old supermodel looked drop-dead gorgeous in a slinky pink gown, and her daughter, one of this year's hottest up-and-coming models, wore a strapless black number with a flared skirt. The Gerber men could have been twins on the red carpet, both wearing sharp suits with unbuttoned white shirts.

During the event, Crawford herself announced that Kaia and Presley will be the newest ambassadors for the OMEGA watch brand.

"My journey with OMEGA has been incredible, and I know that Kaia and Presley will enjoy working with the brand as much as I have," Crawford said during her speech. "They are both talented in their own unique ways, and I'm so proud that they will be the next ambassadors for these fantastic watches."

To mark the occasion, the brand revealed a special family portrait that puts all others to shame. You have to check out this glam shot:

Courtesy of OMEGA

Our family portraits don't quite look like that, if we're being honest.

Congrats to the Gerber kids on this great new gig!