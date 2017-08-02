Here's How Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Are Cruising Through Summer

Here's one more reason why Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the epitome of summer cool.
The duo had their latest mother-daughter date on a boat, with the former supermodel showing off a snap from their excursion on Instagram Tuesday. "Cruise control ...," Mom captioned the photo, which showed her flashing a smile in shades as she steered the wheel.
Her 15-year-old daughter was all smiles too, as she sat in the passenger seat while they embarked on their adventure.
While it's tough to see their boat ride stylings in that snap, Gerber made sure to show off another one of her on-the-water looks in a separate photo last week. In the chic post, the statuesque brunette tilts her head to the sun in black cat-rimmed shades as she soaks up the sun in a checkered, knotted crop top paired with matching high-waist bottoms.
It's safe to say these two know how to take the seas by storm.