Here's How Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Are Cruising Through Summer

BY: Brandi Fowler
August 2, 2017 @ 6:30 PM

Here's one more reason why Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the epitome of summer cool.

The duo had their latest mother-daughter date on a boat, with the former supermodel showing off a snap from their excursion on Instagram Tuesday. "Cruise control ...," Mom captioned the photo, which showed her flashing a smile in shades as she steered the wheel.

Her 15-year-old daughter was all smiles too, as she sat in the passenger seat while they embarked on their adventure.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXTGk_FA0p5/?hl=en&taken-by=cindycrawford

Cruise control...

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

While it's tough to see their boat ride stylings in that snap, Gerber made sure to show off another one of her on-the-water looks in a separate photo last week. In the chic post, the statuesque brunette tilts her head to the sun in black cat-rimmed shades as she soaks up the sun in a checkered, knotted crop top paired with matching high-waist bottoms.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXGdIxlh2KV/?hl=en&taken-by=kaiagerber

not too far from home

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

It's safe to say these two know how to take the seas by storm.

