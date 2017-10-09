Cindy Crawford Says Kaia Gerber Didn’t Want to Walk the Versace Runway with Her

The fashion world went nuts when supermodel Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber, the breakout star of fashion month, both walked the runway at Versace’s spring 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week. But according to mom Crawford, Kaia wasn’t quite as excited as we were.

“I didn’t know my daughter was doing that show,” she told the Associated Press this weekend. “The models themselves don’t really get booked until the day before or two days before. And finally Kaia got booked for it, and I said, ‘You know I’m doing that show, right?’”

“She’s like, ‘Wait, do we have to walk down together?’ I said, ‘No. I don’t even want to walk down with you. I’m going to walk down with the ladies that are my age. You can go with the girls that are your age.”

The “ladies” that Crawford walked with were none other than the original supermodels, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and Helena Christensen. As for Kaia, she was joined on the catwalk by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill, Doutzen Kroes, and more. See every runway Kaia walked during fashion month in our gallery.

While the mother-daughter duo might not seem thrilled about sharing a runway, Crawford is happy that she can use her experience to help her kids Kaia and Presley in the business. “The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world,” she said. “I feel like: Who better to help guide them than me?”

“In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two,” Crawford added about Kaia entering the industry. “But she’s 16. That’s how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion that’s kind of the normal age when people start.”

We can think of a handful of designers that are thrilled that Kaia started modeling this year.