Cindy Crawford Shares Adorable Selfie with Daughter Kaia Gerber in Milan

It's no secret that Kaia Gerber is following in her famous mom's footsteps. The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford has taken fashion month by storm, most recently in London, where she walked the runway for Burberry, and now she's ready to make her mark on Milan—with a little help from mom.

Before the shows kick into high gear, Crawford gave Gerber and her son Presley's girlfriend, Cayley King, on an insider's tour of Italy's fashion capital. Of course, no tourist day would be complete without a selfie. Crawford took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie of the three of them. "So much fun showing these girls around Milano! The next generation..." Crawford caption the 'gram, which shows them with big smiles on their faces. No blue steel stares here.

King also shared a too-cute snap from their day as tourists. The model posted a photo of her and Gerber hugging in a palazzo. "she's on her tip toes," she wrote alongside the black-and-white Instagram.

As the penultimate week of fashion month approaches, we expect these two won't have much time for sight-seeing, but at least they have these memories. It's tough being the next gen!