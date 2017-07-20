Ciara's Son Future Models for Gap Kids, Melts Hearts Everywhere

BY: Faith Cummings
July 20, 2017

With a mother like Ciara, who looks flawless in just about anything she puts on, it comes as no surprise that her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, was gifted the same stylish genes.

The three-year-old cutie just landed his first campaign with Gap Kids, and it seriously does not get any more adorable. While most of us are still enjoying the balmy days of summer, back to school is just around the corner for the tots, and Future effortlessly provides some sartorial inspiration for the first day of class in the ads.

Naturally, Ciara couldn't hide her pride, taking to Instagram to gush about the big news. "Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com," the singer exclaimed on Instagram. "Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I'm honestly speechless....Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWu97jsBiSG/?taken-by=ciara

In the campaign, Future sports a varsity jacket with dinosaur and asteroid patches over a classic white button-down shirt, dark denim, and white kicks. Not too long ago, he practiced his poses with his stepfather, Russell Wilson, at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, thus he's clearly a model in the making.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWkiiXwhS75/?taken-by=ciara

My Boys. #LifesMood ❤️❤️💪🏽

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

We're so excited for what's in store for Future's...well, future!

