Ciara Reveals She (Kind of) Has Two Babies on the Way

2017 is shaping up to be quite the year for Ciara.

The "I Bet" singer answered a multitude of fan questions during a Facebook Live on her account today, where she talked about welcoming baby No. 2 with husband Russell Wilson in the next few months and divulged new details about all the music she has in the works. But what really caught our attention? When the 31-year-old revealed that she has two babies on the way—but it's not quite what you think.

A few days ago the star announced that she is set to join the Warner Bros. Records family, and she considers her upcoming album to be like another child. "In many ways, we've got a bun in the oven. It's been such a fun ride already, and in addition to life and all the beautiful things that are happening, the most important thing to my fans is the music and I'm excited about that new baby, too," she said. "My next album is going to be my other baby. So we've got two babies on the way!"

Ciara also gushed about her NFL quarterback husband: "I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of," she shared. "My husband is pretty awesome... You see Russell playing on the field—he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference." Awww.

