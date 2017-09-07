Ciara Slays Her First Red Carpet Post-Baby at Tom Ford's NYFW Show

Ciara is back on the red carpet circuit!

After welcoming her daughter, Sienna Princess, with husband, Russell Wilson, in April, the star marked her return to New York Fashion Week, showing off her post-baby body in Tom Ford at the designer's Wednesday night show.

While the "Promise" singer was spotted at Jennifer Klein’s 19th Annual Day of Indulgence party last month, dressed in a billowy shirt dress, this time around the mom of two went the full tilt, looking ready for fall in a floor-grazing black gown with a contrasting leather scarf neckline. The elegant frock skimmed her new curves and complemented her long, pin-straight tresses with a fierce middle part à la friend Kim Kardashian. Strong brows and berry-hued lips completed the powerful ensemble.

Before the show, Ciara celebrated her red carpet comeback with a supermodel walk in the hallway of her hotel. Set to the hit song "Doin' It" by LL Cool J, the singer demonstrated that she can rock a fashion show, and not just on the sidelines of the front row.

RELATED: Ciara Has Already Lost 20 Pounds After Giving Birth 4 Weeks Ago

We can't see what other sartorial stops Ciara will pull out the rest of Fashion Week—just in time to get our style inspiration nailed down for autumn.