See the Photos from Ciara's Dreamy Co-Ed Baby Shower

Ciara and Russell Wilson are already welcoming their baby in style. E! reports that the couple celebrated the impending birth of their first child with an extravagant co-ed baby shower at a private home in Los Angeles last weekend.

The luxurious all-white (and frustratingly gender neutral) celebration was reportedly put together by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and catered by Shake Shack. Ciara, who announced she was expecting her second baby in October, stunned in a white, bohemian dress with touches of feminine lace and timeless long sleeves. The attendees—including Serena Williams, La La Anthony, and Wilson—all wore white, with each of the ladies matching the expectant mother in ethereal flower crowns.

The proud mother-to-be offered two glimpses of the star-studded affair on Instagram:

#BabyWilson Baby Shower. Loved My Flower Crown ❤️ 📷 @djmogg A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Truly Grateful For My Girls ❤️ 👶🏽 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Ciara and Wilson were married in a stunning wedding (also planned by Weiss) in July at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. In a January Facebook Live event, the 31-year-old (who is already a mommy to 2-year-old Future Zahir) gushed about her NFL hubby.

"I'm very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of," she shared. "My husband is pretty awesome... You see Russell playing on the field—he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference."