Ciara's Red Carpet Maternity Style Is #PregnancyGoals

Ciara and her baby bump just showed the world exactly how to pull off the velvet trend. The 31-year-old singer, who is excepting her second child, hit the red carpet last night in a stunning black velvet gown, and she looked positively ethereal with her glowing complexion and flawless blowout.

The "Body Party" songstress has a 2-year-old son with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and now she's expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Ever since the big announcement, Ciara has been proudly showing off her cool-girl maternity style, and she took it to the next level last night in an off-the-shoulder gown by Rhea Costa.

The black velvet dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a delicate ribbon wrapped around the singer's baby bump. Ciara styled the look to perfection with simple black heels, two layered necklaces, and of course, her wedding ring. Her skin was positively glowing as she posed for pictures at the event, and her highlighted brown hair was enviably voluminous.

She certainly wowed with her red carpet style, but that wasn't the only big reveal Ciara made yesterday. She also took to Instagram to announce she signed a contract with Warner Brothers Records, and she leveraged the opportunity to encourage other women to chase their dreams. "To all my Ladies out there... this is truly a time where we can do anything, be anything we want."

