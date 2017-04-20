Pregnant Ciara Rocks Towering Platforms Like a Boss

April 20, 2017
by: Kelsey Glein

Talk about a balancing act.

Ciara—who is currently expecting a child with husband Russell Wilson—might just be the queen of cool maternity style.

The pregnant star took to Instagram today to share a series of photos that feature her showing off her growing baby bump in a curve-hugging black T-shirt dress and cool embellished sunnies, but it's her choice of footwear that has us truly impressed. The 31-year-old singer dons stacked black-and-white Gucci platforms in the 'grams, which would be a feat for even someone who wasn't carrying a child to pull off.

"Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly!" Ciara captioned the first set of images, which show her posing on a tennis court.

Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly! ☺️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Shortly after, she posted a few more snaps that feature her getting low. "Mamma Can Still Drop It Low..." she wrote.

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....☺️😎

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

This duo is definitely going to have one well-dressed little one.

See the Photos from Ciara's Dreamy Co-Ed Baby Shower

Check out more of Ciara's maternity style in our gallery.

