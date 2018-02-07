Ciara's Denim Bra Plays Peakaboo at Tom Ford's NYFW Show 

Ciara managed to make menswear look sexy with a very distinct choice in undergarments.

While stepping out for Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday night, the R&B songstress flashed a glimpse of a denim bra and her toned physique in a tailored blazer, which she left unbuttoned to reveal a few inches of her midriff.

The 32-year-old paired her statement lingerie with matching jeans that were rolled up to highlight her denim stilettos.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sleek strands, a warm smoky, and light pink lipstick added a touch of femininity to her borrowed from the boys look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The runway show doubled as date night for Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, who held the "Like a Boy" hitmaker’s hand as they walked into the fashion bash together. Dressed in a black tuxedo jacket, embellished with polka dots, a white button-down, and structured slacks, Wilson matched his lady's suited-up style.

Let's not forget that NYFW has just begun, and if this is how the style-savvy duo kick off the bi-annual event, we can't wait to see what sartorial stops they pull out next time.