20 Times Birthday Girl Ciara Made Family Time Look So Fun on Instagram

Happy birthday, Ciara! The singer turns 32 years old today, and what a year she has had. The birthday girl gave birth to her second child (her first with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson!) in April, a baby girl named Sienna Princess.
The couple wed on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, stunning guests in a head-turning lace Cavalli Couture dress by Peter Dundas.
“Married life is the best,” the newlywed told E! News. “You feel the definition of what ‘being one’ is, and it’s really cool. Nothing compares to what this feels like.”
Wilson isn’t the only man in her life: Ciara is also mom to her adorable 3-year-old son Future. “My new life changes that have happened with my son and being married puts more pep in my step because the foundation of my life is solid,” she said. “The foundation of my life is full of love, and I believe when you have love you can conquer anything in the world. Love breeds confidence.”
In honor of her 32nd birthday, take a look at her cutest family moments on Instagram.