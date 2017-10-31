Christopher Bailey Will Step Down from Burberry in 2018

On Tuesday morning, Christopher Bailey announced that he will step down from his role at Burberry. After 17 years with the brand, Bailey will officially depart as chief creative officer and president on March 31, 2018.

"It has been the great privilege of my working life to be at Burberry, working alongside and learning from such an extraordinary group of people over the last 17 years," Bailey said in a statement, reported by Business Of Fashion.

He continued: "I do truly believe, however, that Burberry's best days are still ahead of her and that the company will go from strength to strength with the strategy we have developed and the exceptional talent we have in place led by Marco. I am excited to pursue new creative projects but remain fully committed to the future success of this magnificent brand and to ensuring a smooth transition."

Bailey started his long tenure with the British brand in 2001 as design director. Eight years later, he moved up to chief creative officer, which was followed by his appointment as chief executive in 2014. Bailey broke fashion ground for the millennial generation, with his see-now, buy-now runway shows and unveiling of collections on Snapchat and social media.

No word about who will fill Bailey's shoes as his successor, but chief executive Marco Gobetti has been tasked with seeking out "new creative talent for Burberry." Stay tuned!