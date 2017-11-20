Christina Aguilera Nails Her Emotional Musical Tribute to Whitney Houston at the AMAs

It’s been 25 years since the world fell in love with Whitney Houston's performance in The Bodyguard, and the iconic singer was honored at Sunday night’s AMAs. Christina Aguilera performed a moving emotional tribute to the late star after a powerful introduction by Viola Davis.

“The movie has become iconic thanks to its soundtrack, the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time. What a voice Whitney had, what an artist,” Davis said. “And the American Music Awards were in many ways her home. Whitney received 21 AMAs—the most of any female artist in history.”

Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images

“Tonight, we pay tribute to Whitney and the enduring music from The Bodyguard with a performance by another artist with a mesmerizing voice with a medley from that film.”

Aguilera took the stage in a plunging black silk gown with her blonde strands slicked back and a pared-down makeup look. She ditched her signature red lip and instead opted for a pink gloss.

Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty

She began with just her voice in the microphone as she took on Houston’s hit, “I Will Always Love You.” Instrumentals eventually joined in, but Aguilera’s voice truly shined in the gorgeous tribute. The medley included Houston’s hits like “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” and “I’m Every Woman,” and Aguilera's incredible pipes did justice to them all through the renditions.

“This is a Whitney celebration,” she told the emotional audience, encouraging them to get on their feet. “We love you Whitney, the greatest, my idol.”

“Thank you Whitney Houston for being the best inspiration ever,” Aguilera said, concluding her tribute to the late singer.