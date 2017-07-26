Christina Aguilera's 9-Year-Old Son Max Fills in for Her During Rehearsal, Crushes It

He gets it from his mama!

Christina Aguilera's nine-year-old son, Max, was more than happy to fill in for his famous mother during a rehearsal on Tuesday. With a water bottle for a microphone, the youngster proved he's every bit of a showman, as he lip synced his little heart out to Aguilera's 2006 hit "Ain't No Other Man." And those dance moves? Killer.

"My little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!" the proud mom captioned a video of Max's adorable performance on Instagram.

Max is Aguilera's firstborn from a previous marriage to ex-husband, Jordan Bratman. Aguilera, 36, is also mom to 2-year-old Summer Rain, who she shares with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler.

So what exactly is X-tina rehearsing for? Fans have speculated that the songstress will receive the 2017 MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at next month's Video Music Awards after she began to follow the official MTV VMA Twitter account on July 11—bringing the total number of accounts she follows up to 24.

Well whatever she's working on, we hope Max is involved.