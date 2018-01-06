Christina Aguilera Just Said Goodbye to Her Beloved Pet

This hurts our hearts! It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, and Christina Aguilera had to make the heart-wrenching decision to put down her 17-year-old dog this weekend. The singer shared the news with fans via a sweet Instagram tribute to her furry friend, and it's giving us all the feels.

Aguilera put together a sweet video montage of pictures of her dog, Stinky, who she's had since she was in her early 20s! In the touching post, the actress called the pup her "1st baby" and thanked him for so many loyal years together.

"I had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky down last night after an amazing 17 years together," Aguilera wrote.

"You were my roadie through the tours...breakups...life’s many ups and downs...my 1st baby before I had any babies...The one and only forever," the 37-year-old singer wrote. "RIP, Stinky... Run free and with no more misery."

Seriously, grab a tissue before you hit play.

The songstress is the mother of two children, 3-year-old Summer Rain and 9-year-old Max Liron, and we're sure the kids loved Stinky as much as their mom. Our hearts go out to Aguilera and her family.