Christina Aguilera's Patriotic Swimsuit Can Barely Contain Her Curves

xtina/Instagram
by: Olivia Bahou
July 5, 2017

Christina Aguilera’s Fourth of July celebration involved a pristine pool, a dock on the water, and one sexy one-piece swimsuit. The singer honored America’s birthday in a plunging red, white, and blue bathing suit that could barely contain her curves.

Aguilera rocked a Solid and Striped one-piece ($158; revolve.com) while posing for a photo shoot in the pool. She paired the suit with an appropriate red lip and matching sunglasses, and let her blonde hair get immersed in the water.

Have fun and be safe everyone!!🎇🎆🇺🇸

🌞

💦

If you love X-Tina’s patriotic suit but aren’t ready to totally take the plunge, shop a similar style, like this high-cut flag one-piece that brings the patriotic vibe while keeping you a bit more covered up.

Her Fourth of July celebration wasn’t totally spent in a swimsuit: The singer also posed in a white dress with an American flag along with her man Matthew Rutler, 9-year-old son Max, and 2-year-old daughter Summer. Her pup even got in on the party, looking majestic in a red and white bandana.

🇺🇸🎆🎇💙 @m_rutler

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler

Happy birthday, America!

