Christina Aguilera’s Patriotic Swimsuit Can Barely Contain Her Curves

Christina Aguilera’s Fourth of July celebration involved a pristine pool, a dock on the water, and one sexy one-piece swimsuit. The singer honored America’s birthday in a plunging red, white, and blue bathing suit that could barely contain her curves.
Aguilera rocked a Solid and Striped one-piece ($158; revolve.com) while posing for a photo shoot in the pool. She paired the suit with an appropriate red lip and matching sunglasses, and let her blonde hair get immersed in the water.
If you love X-Tina’s patriotic suit but aren’t ready to totally take the plunge, shop a similar style, like this high-cut flag one-piece that brings the patriotic vibe while keeping you a bit more covered up.
Her Fourth of July celebration wasn’t totally spent in a swimsuit: The singer also posed in a white dress with an American flag along with her man Matthew Rutler, 9-year-old son Max, and 2-year-old daughter Summer. Her pup even got in on the party, looking majestic in a red and white bandana.
Happy birthday, America!