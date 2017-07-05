Christina Aguilera’s Patriotic Swimsuit Can Barely Contain Her Curves

Christina Aguilera’s Fourth of July celebration involved a pristine pool, a dock on the water, and one sexy one-piece swimsuit. The singer honored America’s birthday in a plunging red, white, and blue bathing suit that could barely contain her curves.

Aguilera rocked a Solid and Striped one-piece ($158; revolve.com) while posing for a photo shoot in the pool. She paired the suit with an appropriate red lip and matching sunglasses, and let her blonde hair get immersed in the water.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIr8OeAOBD/?taken-by=xtina Have fun and be safe everyone!!🎇🎆🇺🇸 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIre63AGRR/?taken-by=xtina 🌞 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIrBoBAE-W/?taken-by=xtina 💦 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

If you love X-Tina’s patriotic suit but aren’t ready to totally take the plunge, shop a similar style, like this high-cut flag one-piece that brings the patriotic vibe while keeping you a bit more covered up.

Her Fourth of July celebration wasn’t totally spent in a swimsuit: The singer also posed in a white dress with an American flag along with her man Matthew Rutler, 9-year-old son Max, and 2-year-old daughter Summer. Her pup even got in on the party, looking majestic in a red and white bandana.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIUUSIAQay/?taken-by=xtina 🇺🇸🎆🎇💙 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIT0bqgFIl/?taken-by=xtina Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Happy birthday, America!