Christina Aguilera Gives Us an Intimate Second-by-Second Look at Her Life

Christina Aguilera offered fans a rare glimpse of her private life on Wednesday night. The pop star shared a sweet video montage of second-long clips that document all kinds of experiences in her daily life. The result is a treasure trove of unguarded moments—both mundane and otherwise—shared with her family and friends.

Aguilera's 9-year-old son, Max, and 2-year-old daughter, Summer, appear frequently throughout the video as they celebrate holidays, splash in the pool, enjoy breakfast, and jump on a trampoline with Mom's fiancé, Matthew Rutler.

Rutler, who has been engaged to the Grammy-winner since 2014, has his fair share of cameos as well, including one dimly lit shot of Aguilera planting a big wet kiss on his lips.

"Grateful for every second of every day. @m_rutler" the 36-year-old wrote alongside the video on Instagram, adding a red heart emoji and Rutler's handle.

Sprinkled among the moments with her family, fans can't help but notice a few tantalizing scenes of the singer in the recording studio. Is it fair to speculate that Aguilera is finally getting closer to releasing new music? Is Sia involved or were they just hanging out? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we're just thankful to see she's happy.