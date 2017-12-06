Christina Aguilera Posts Rare Photos of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Sporting Stella McCartney

Forget the holidays, Christina Aguilera has Summer and warm weather Stella McCartney accessories on the brain.

And on Tuesday, the songstress took to Instagram to gift fans a few rare photos of her 3-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, which are giving us a virtual dose of sunshine. “We love you @stellamccartney,” Xtina gushed, sharing a photo of herself slaying in a Stella McCartney ensemble that consists of a black lace-up top underneath a retro print black-and-white trench coat.

We love you @stellamccartney ♥️♥️ A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

The former Voice judge then took to the social media app to post a few photos of her stylish toddler rocking duds from the famed designer.

While the first image adorably demonstrates that the tot got her sartorial prowess from her mama, wearing a fun pair of swan sunglasses and maroon coordinates, Summer’s second outfit seriously ups the cuteness factor.

The "Beautiful" singer's mini-me is a modeling natural in a precious candid photo, where she's sporting a glittery black jumpsuit paired with metallic silver boots, a military-inspired blush jacket, and a matching hair pom-pom as she examines a garden of flowers.

Could Christina’s little girl get any more adorable?!