Christina Aguilera's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Red Carpet Mini-Me

Christina Aguilera has been walking red carpets for years now, but this weekend, she made the experience a family affair.

The singer was joined by her 9-year-old son Max, her fiancé Matthew Rutler, and their 2-year-old daughter Summer at the premiere of The Emoji Movie on Sunday.

And really, what better way to celebrate a movie about emojis than by wearing clothes with smiley faces all over them?

The sweet family of four matched in their best and brightest emoji-channeling looks.

Aguilera wore a black denim jacket with a smiley face button and her mini-me daughter wore a shirt with a winky face emoji on it and bubble-gum-pink sneakers. Adorably, Summer wore a high ponytail that matched her famous mom's hairstyle exactly.

Meanwhile, Max wore a black vest with a smiley face on it while Rutler wore a black Comme des Garçons shirt with heart detailing.

Aguilera stars as the voice of pop star Miss Akiko Glitter in The Emoji Movie, which is in theaters Friday.