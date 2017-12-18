Christina Aguilera's Best Music Video Outfits: A Timeline

It's Christina Aguilera's 37th birthday, and to honor her on this very special day, we're taking a look back at her best music video outfits, in GIF form.

The singer first came onto the entertainment scene in the 1990s on Star Search and, more memorably, as a Mouseketeer in The Mickey Mouse Club along with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling. In 1999, Aguilera released her self-titled debut album with hits including "Genie in a Bottle," "What a Girl Wants" and "Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)," all of which we are still guilty of singing in the shower today.

Aguilera's powerful voice and catchy songs turned her into a powerhouse pop singer, and she continued to release more albums (and hit singles) including 2002's Stripped and 2006's Back to Basics. The "Dirrty" singer has released seven records and has also collaborated on several hit songs, including Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" and A Great Big World's "Say Something," which earned a Grammy Award for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance. She also served as a coach on NBC's singing competition, The Voice for six seasons.

Aside from her musical endeavors, the pop sensation is also a mother of two, to son Max Liron Bratman (with ex-husband Jordan Bratman) and daughter Summer Rain Rutler, whom she shares with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Take a look below at some of her best music video outfits of all time, in chronological order, for your viewing pleasure.

"Genie in a Bottle," 1999

Fringed crop top and orange cargo pants. That is all.

"What a Girl Wants," 1999

We're loving the leather pants paired with a crop top that looks more like a sports bra. Plus that camel-colored, studded jacket is so 1999, in the best way possible.

"Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)," 1999

The glitter tattoo on her stomach! The white crop top and pant set, complete with rhinestones! The red highlights! We can't get enough of this look.

"Lady Marmalade," 2001

So many Baz Lurhmann vibes in this music video, it was on the soundtrack of his movie Moulin Rouge after all. Think: bright colors, over-the-top cosutmes, and insane backdrops and sets.

"Dirrty," 2002

Who could ever forget the amazing bottom-less chaps from this music video, which threw parents into a tizzy as the singer officially said goodbye to her former good-girl image. Plus, Kylie Jenner brought the look back to life by dressing up as Xtina for Halloween, and again for the singer's birthday party, upon her request.

"Fighter," 2002

This video showcased a wilder (and a little bit of a scarier) side of Aguilera that we hadn't seen before. But the costumes, although in a different style, we're just as perfectly designed for this video as they were for her others.

"Ain't No Other Man," 2006

Aguilera went retro with this video, donning 1920s, flapper-esque costumes to go with the throwback vibes and sound of the song.

"Candyman," 2006

Another retro-style song, "Candyman" takes its inspiration from the 1950s, with Aguilera clad in plenty of costumes that adhered to the time period. Our favorite is this Rosie the Riveter look.

"Moves Like Jagger," 2010

For her brief appearance in Marron 5's music video for this catchy song, we love her black-and-white look, especially those Twiggy-inspired lashes.