Christie Brinkley, 63, Brings Daughters for Return to SI Swimsuit

My husband today said, they make bra's to butts 'cuz we need one. [LAUGH] They do, they do, they do make one's. That's in a pair of jeans. Yes, yes, right. When you this fit, can you see what's happening right here? I totally, yes. Exactly. [LAUGH] Yeah I mean there's a lot of barriers tha society places on us and it's up to us to just keep talking and speaking out. If you can't see it you can't be it. Well [INAUDIBLE] didn't have anybody In the media to look up to. It was my mom. It was a constant in my house that she was saying affirmations to herself. And I think for any mother, this is the kind of mother I wanna be. I never wanna look in the mirror in front of my daughter or my son and say, I'm fat. Or say, I need to go on a diet. That's the F word. Well, this actually is fat, and that's okay. And I don't mind grabbing onto it and saying, you're really cute. Cute today. I don't care that it's hanging over my gorgeous, fabulous jeans right now. Right, right. Supermodels have rules. [LAUGH] Today they do, but when you were working, they did not, right? They did, but the thing is, you get shamed from every spectrum. I know, I was Actually considered too curvy. Yes. When I started, it was funny because I'm very curious. And I thought, he said I'd like you to go into the model agency. And I thought, well let's see what that's like. I went into the modeling agency, and they said yes, yes. We want you. Then, somebody in there So I merely got a job the next day and I thought, how do I loose weight over night? That was the first thing that I thought. It was, okay, now how do I loose weight to look like everybody else? You know. Yeah. How to fit in. And I was at [UNKNOWN] strong. Which you always has been. And I was by no means fat, but I felt. I look back at those pictures now and because I wasn't skinny like the other girls. I think I remember standing there looking that thin thinking I was fat. Yeah, it's just a small fear, isn't it? Out perception of ourselves is rarely accurate. Well, because that's what we're always told. We're too fat. We're not good enough. Who told that? I've had money waved in my face and said, you can get a lot more of this if you just dropped 20 pounds. Wow. The thing that I never changed was I stayed true to myself. Right, so that means that you must have solid self-esteem, to be able to do that. Mom. It's the mom. I'm telling you, it all starts at home. That's it. No pressure, moms. [LAUGH]