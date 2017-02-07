Christie Brinkley, 63, Brings Daughters for Return to SI Swimsuit

February 7, 2017 @ 8:00 AM
Christie Brinkley is making a splash with her return to Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Issue, and it's clear that the "gorgeous" gene doesn't fall far from the tree. The 63-year-old mother of three posed alongside her two daughters for the pages of the upcoming magazine.
In one shot, Brinkley appears to levitate on water in a sexy black mesh cut-out swimsuit against the idyllic backdrop of a tropical beach next to Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.
The legendary supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share the mother-daughter shot and tease the issue. "Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit. I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side, whose going to be looking at me?" she wrote.
"Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface," she cheekily added.
christiebrinkley/Instagram
Brinkley concluded with a note of gratitude: "Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! #proudmomhere."
Sailor, a model herself, also shared the same image to her Instagram account with a body-positive message. "I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. My body and I have been through it all. But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I'm happy," she wrote in the caption.
"As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!! How lucky am I?!" she wrote.
With the recent news that Olympic darlings Aly Raisman and Simone Biles will also be making a cameo in the magazine, we're more excited than ever for the Swimsuit Edition.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
My husband today said, they make bra's to butts 'cuz we need one. [LAUGH] They do, they do, they do make one's. That's in a pair of jeans. Yes, yes, right. When you this fit, can you see what's happening right here? I totally, yes. Exactly. [LAUGH] Yeah I mean there's a lot of barriers tha society places on us and it's up to us to just keep talking and speaking out. If you can't see it you can't be it. Well [INAUDIBLE] didn't have anybody In the media to look up to. It was my mom. It was a constant in my house that she was saying affirmations to herself. And I think for any mother, this is the kind of mother I wanna be. I never wanna look in the mirror in front of my daughter or my son and say, I'm fat. Or say, I need to go on a diet. That's the F word. Well, this actually is fat, and that's okay. And I don't mind grabbing onto it and saying, you're really cute. Cute today. I don't care that it's hanging over my gorgeous, fabulous jeans right now. Right, right. Supermodels have rules. [LAUGH] Today they do, but when you were working, they did not, right? They did, but the thing is, you get shamed from every spectrum. I know, I was Actually considered too curvy. Yes. When I started, it was funny because I'm very curious. And I thought, he said I'd like you to go into the model agency. And I thought, well let's see what that's like. I went into the modeling agency, and they said yes, yes. We want you. Then, somebody in there So I merely got a job the next day and I thought, how do I loose weight over night? That was the first thing that I thought. It was, okay, now how do I loose weight to look like everybody else? You know. Yeah. How to fit in. And I was at [UNKNOWN] strong. Which you always has been. And I was by no means fat, but I felt. I look back at those pictures now and because I wasn't skinny like the other girls. I think I remember standing there looking that thin thinking I was fat. Yeah, it's just a small fear, isn't it? Out perception of ourselves is rarely accurate. Well, because that's what we're always told. We're too fat. We're not good enough. Who told that? I've had money waved in my face and said, you can get a lot more of this if you just dropped 20 pounds. Wow. The thing that I never changed was I stayed true to myself. Right, so that means that you must have solid self-esteem, to be able to do that. Mom. It's the mom. I'm telling you, it all starts at home. That's it. No pressure, moms. [LAUGH]