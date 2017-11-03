Christie Brinkley Looks Unbelievably Good in a Plunging Velvet Suit

They’re called supermodels for a reason—and Christie Brinkley embodies the term IRL.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old blonde celebrated her partnership with Xeomin and Ultherapy in New York, where she made an unforgettable fashion statement inside Gold Bar. Brinkley basically could have passed for her daughter, 19-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Sailor Brinkley Cook.

The model arrived in a blue velvet suit with a plunging neckline and appropriately styled gold booties. Her signature blonde locks were waved perfectly and she topped it off with a dewy, summery glow.

Myrna Suarez/Getty

As always, the star has recently continued to share gorgeous selfies of her personal life on Instagram.

Hope your day is bouquet of colorful people adventures and joy! (And Don’t forget your sunblock! #recapture360 @brinkleybeauty 💐) A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

No matter what's going on Mother Nature always makes me smile I am tickled by the wind the expansive view opens my mind, the light brightens my mood the beauty makes me smile! #conserve #preserve #protect hey that sounds like a tag like for my Recapture 360 Day cream with spf 30 , I use it everyday to preserve+protect too!@brinkleybeauty #happySunday🌞 A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Windswept Beaches A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Lit!!! @smiletrain #worldsmileday #cleft #overamillionsmiles #thegiftofasmile! ❤️💙 A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

Last month, we learned that the secret behind her ageless look is actually found in Xeomin injectables and Ulterapy skin lifting, for which she’s the face.

Noted, Christie.