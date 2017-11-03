Christie Brinkley Looks Unbelievably Good in a Plunging Velvet Suit

They’re called supermodels for a reason—and Christie Brinkley embodies the term IRL.
On Thursday, the 63-year-old blonde celebrated her partnership with Xeomin and Ultherapy in New York, where she made an unforgettable fashion statement inside Gold Bar. Brinkley basically could have passed for her daughter, 19-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Sailor Brinkley Cook.
The model arrived in a blue velvet suit with a plunging neckline and appropriately styled gold booties. Her signature blonde locks were waved perfectly and she topped it off with a dewy, summery glow.
As always, the star has recently continued to share gorgeous selfies of her personal life on Instagram.
Last month, we learned that the secret behind her ageless look is actually found in Xeomin injectables and Ulterapy skin lifting, for which she’s the face.
Noted, Christie.