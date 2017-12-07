Christian Louboutin Designed Star Wars Shoes and Our Sci-Fi Fashion Fantasies Came True

If you’re looking to wear your love for Star Wars proudly, forget oversize sweatshirts colored with C-3PO’s face and sneakers that say “THE FORCE” on them. Instead, wield your energy toward this hot collaboration: Christian Louboutin’s new heels.

The designer has teamed up with Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm to celebrate Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the results are four pretty freakin’ fabulous shoes that aren’t gimmicky and are perfect for the red carpet.

Basically, Mr. Louboutin sketched his heart out with the cast of the new flick in mind and each design is reflective of its lead badass woman: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). Each shoe complements the other with a sparkling gem inspired by the TIE Fighter (it’s a thing in the film if you’ve never watched them).

In addition, all four styles—plus a "showpiece shoe" inspired by both the film and Louboutin’s Ballerina Ultima (a crazy 6-inch design) and developed with the help of Industrial Light and Magic—will be on display in a holographic installation at the L.A. premiere of The Last Jedi this Saturday.

“Disney’s call regarding Star Wars was completely unexpected and surprised me. But I like surprises and this one particularly intrigued me!” Louboutin said in a statement,” explaining how he and Star Wars Vice President and Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang brought the concept of “the Nomad Shoemaker’s masterpiece” together.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Christian Louboutin's Star Wars Collaboration

“At first sight, the Star Wars universe and mine seemed far away from one another but when I saw the pictures of the red planet Crait, I instantly understood where it connected and why they had thought of me. Strong ideas and images spontaneously came to mind.”

While these pieces will not be for sale (bummer, we know), you can try and catch them in an auction on charitybuzz.com/starwars from Dec. 7 to 30. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Scroll down to see all of the designs.