Christian Louboutin Just Added New Styles to its Iconic Nude Shoe Collection

Today is a good day in shoe news: Christian Louboutin's Nudes Collection is expanding with two jaw-dropping styles (so get your credit cards ready).

When we say nude, mind you, we’re not just talking about one shade of nude. We’re talking about the myriad of skin tones that belong under the umbrella term nude. You get it. We get it. And Christian Louboutin certainly gets it, hence the brand's iconic Nudes Collection. The diverse line-up of gorgeous heels and flats were created to compliment women of all skin tones.

The new styles are the Cherry sandal, a chunky platform heel, and the Christeriva heel, an ultra-femme stiletto with wrap-around ribbons up the ankle. The new additions are priced at $895 and $875 respectively and are available on christianlouboutin.com and in Christian Louboutin boutiques worldwide.