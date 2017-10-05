Christian Louboutin and Gwyneth Paltrow Designed $250 Red-Soled Baby Shoes

Christian Louboutin is venturing into the world of children’s shoes—with the help of an all-star collaborator. Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow worked on a limited-edition capsule collection for the iconic footwear brand, including Louboutin’s first-ever children’s style: a pair of red-soled Mary Janes.

Courtesy

The “Loubibabys” also come with a handmade bow and they will be available in pink and blue satin as well as gold nappa laminato on Nov. 16 on goop.com and the Goop holiday pop-ups in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. Oh, and they come with a cool $250 price tag, because even for babies, Louboutins don’t come cheap.

Courtesy

“Goop’s fashion ethos has always centered on trendless quality. It was an honor to work with Christian and his team to design the quintessential collection of fall classics: true investment pieces that us—and eventually our daughters and nieces—will wear for years,” Paltrow said in a statement.

Courtesy

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Sounds Off on Goop Haters

“There is nothing that I favor more than a good tête-à-tête, and for that Gwyneth is a great partner in crime. When friendship meets work, the results are serious fun,” Louboutin added.

This is Christmas shopping made easy.