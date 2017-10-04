Christian Louboutin Responds to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Shoutout

If you haven't heard "Bodak Yellow" yet, you may need to check that you aren't living under a rock.

With the hit song, Cardi B officially catapulted into the mainstream as she became the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in almost two decades. In the tune, the New York-born rapper professes her love for Christian Louboutin kicks with the lyrics: "These expensive, these is red bottoms / These is bloody shoes / Hit the store, I can get 'em both / I don't wanna choose."

As for Louboutin himself? The designer is not totally familiar with Cardi B but is indeed aware of her and the track.

Getty (2)

In a New York Times interview released Tuesday, he confessed that he's "not a big rap person" but recognizes her: "She has the hair like that?" he said. "She's a rapper? This 'Yellow' song?"

And he has listened to "Bodak Yellow"—a friend played him the track and showed him the lyrics—and he has even watched the music video.

He is totally up for meeting Cardi though, as her origins from a stripper to chart-topping rapper remind him of how he began designing shoes in the first place. "In a way, it comes back to some of my origins," Louboutin stated. "The first shoes I ever designed were for showgirls, people on stage. Showgirls have a kind of attitude—they're driving forces."

And if you're wondering just how big a fan of "red bottoms" Cardi actually is, her collection now spans 90 pairs. Her stylist Kollin told Billboard last month that "she usually buys a pair or two every couple of weeks."

"Before 'Bodak' blew up, she wore red bottoms because that's what it means to make it in the Bronx," Carter explained. "It's a status symbol that the masses can relate to; everyday girls work hard and save up their money to have that shoe. Cardi did the same."

Here's to hoping these two meet in person soon ... and that it's all documented for social media!