In Case You Were Wondering, This Is How Christian Grey Proposes

Christian Grey can pretend all he wants that doesn't have a soft side, but this clip is proof that even the hardened will do anything for the woman he loves.

In the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker, which hits theaters Friday, Grey is faced with an ultimatum: Lose the woman he loves or give her the "hearts and flowers" romance she desires. Spoiler alert: Anastasia Steele wins.

In a recent clip, Grey (Jamie Dornan) takes his lady into a room with an indoor pool and hundreds of floating flower arrangements. "You wanted hearts and flowers?" he asks her as fireworks go off in the sky overhead. Hey, Christian Grey goes big.

When Ana (Dakota Johnson) turns back around, Grey is down on one knee. "Be mine. Marry me," he asks her, holding out a gorgeous diamond rock in his hands.

While it's definitely shocking to see Christian ready to jump into marriage, we wouldn't expect any less of a proposal from the billionaire. Watch the full clip here:

https://www.facebook.com/fiftyshadesmovies/videos/1178438498939486/ “Be mine.” This Friday, go #FiftyShadesDarker. Get tickets now: http://http://www.fiftyshades-tickets.com Posted by Fifty Shades on Sunday, February 5, 2017

Catch Fifty Shades Darker when it hits theaters Friday, Feb. 10, to find out Ana's answer.