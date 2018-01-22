The Eyelashes at Christian Dior's Couture Show Are the Longest You'll Ever See

There are faux eyelashes, and then there's how Christian Dior does faux eyelashes. At today's '60s surrealism-inspired Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2018 Haute Couture fashion show, the models' unbelievably long eyelashes were equally as dreamlike as visually studying one of Man Ray's or Salvador Dali's works for too long in a single sitting.

Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director Peter Philips redefined the spider lashes made popular by Twiggy and other mods during the era, by giving them a surreal twist. Instead of relying on a tube of mascara, the makeup artist used Dior's new Diorshow On Stage Liner, a high-pigment, matte liquid eyeliner pen (out June 2018) to draw a cat eye along the upper and lower lash lines that extended out to the tail of the eyebrows.

Once the inky cat eye was set, small feather strokes were added about half an inch apart along each line to give the effect of thick, long lashes—the kind you've been using a lash serum regularly to try to achieve. The rest of the face was left bare, save for a touch of rosy-nude lip balm. Philips swiped on Dior's Addict Lip Glow in Pink or Matte pink ($34 each; sephora.com) for the barely-there lip. Hair was brushed into a deep side-part and slicked back into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck.

Whether you're ready to permanently retire your tube of mascara for this technique or try it for one night only, either way, it's a look that's guaranteed to be museum-worthy.