Chrissy Teigen Delivered a Sassy Clap Back After Someone Said She Can’t Cook

Don’t get it twisted: Chrissy Teigen can cook.

The proud mom and cookbook author took to Twitter on Tuesday to bark back at a hater that attacked her skills in the kitchen.

Teigen made a joke about refusing to use 280 characters now that Twitter is changing its limit. “I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG,” she wrote.

I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

People laughed, but one person called her out on something completely unrelated.

“That’s cause you can’t cook for s—. But im still a fan, cause you made me laugh,” one guy wrote.

Thats cause you cant cook for shit.



But Im still a fan, cause you make me laugh. — Grapesoda (@cal5k) November 8, 2017

Another fan called him out and questioned his skills, to which the dude wrote, “My best dates are in the grocery store,” suggesting he allows women he’s courting to pop into your local shop, choose the ingredients, and wait for a home-cooked meal.

She has not, but I can cook and unless shes lying about her cooking skills to tweet...



So, Nah. I cook better.



But, my best dates are in the Grocery Store.



You pick the Entree, I make it.



We chat. I make that move.



We all win. — Grapesoda (@cal5k) November 8, 2017

That obviously didn’t sit well with Teigen. So like the true witty tweeter that she is, she replied to him.

“I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes,” she said, referring to her 2016 debut, Cravings.

I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes. https://t.co/PAfigksyJI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

Some users then pointed out that Teigen accidentally fell back on her promise of NOT retweeting tweets with 280 characters because the tweet to which she replied did in fact contain 280.

He played you. He got you to RT a tweet with over 140 characters. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Hannah (@HannahLivesBlog) November 8, 2017

Regardless, that’s one badass response.