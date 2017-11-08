Chrissy Teigen Delivered a Sassy Clap Back After Someone Said She Can’t Cook

Jonathan Borge
Nov 08, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Don’t get it twisted: Chrissy Teigen can cook.

The proud mom and cookbook author took to Twitter on Tuesday to bark back at a hater that attacked her skills in the kitchen.

Teigen made a joke about refusing to use 280 characters now that Twitter is changing its limit. “I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG,” she wrote.

People laughed, but one person called her out on something completely unrelated.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

“That’s cause you can’t cook for s—. But im still a fan, cause you made me laugh,” one guy wrote.

Another fan called him out and questioned his skills, to which the dude wrote, “My best dates are in the grocery store,” suggesting he allows women he’s courting to pop into your local shop, choose the ingredients, and wait for a home-cooked meal.

That obviously didn’t sit well with Teigen. So like the true witty tweeter that she is, she replied to him.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Goes Undergarments-Free in a See-Through LBD

“I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes,” she said, referring to her 2016 debut, Cravings.

Some users then pointed out that Teigen accidentally fell back on her promise of NOT retweeting tweets with 280 characters because the tweet to which she replied did in fact contain 280.

Regardless, that’s one badass response.

Show Transcript

Happy Thanksgiving everybody. I'm Krissy Teigan and here are a few tips on how to have a successful Thanksgiving. A few rules if you will. [NOISE] Always accept To help from people. Thanksgiving is a big day, especially in my house, usually about 20 people around. I like cooking very early, I think i start three days early, I get all my chopping done. There are a lot of ziplock bag purchased. I fill up the fridge, I rent a fridge. That is crucial. Renting a fridge is, I think, for three months, I got one for $15. I was like, why doesn't everyone do this every year? I'd like to do little stations for people to serve themselves, too. I think Thanksgiving should be really relaxed. It's all about family and friends and everybody around. Make them do the work and then they kind of think it's like Fun, because it's like a all-hands-on-deck type thing. When it comes to dinner, of course, family can be a bit exhausting, so try to stay away from political talk. Try to stay away from the Trump talk because we get it every other day of the year. I really dislike when people have Like 3 o'clock Thanksgiving dinners. I'm like why is it? What is it about Thanksgiving that makes people eat at 3? So I try to have dinner 6 or 8. The whole rest of the day is just little snacks. Don't over do it on your snacks or else nobody will eat dinner. And also my big tip, **** turkey. Turkey sucks, turkey is gross. I do two whole roasted chickens cause chicken is so much better and you can still get a great crave out of it. I just really feel like people feel like they are forced to eat turkey and nobody really enjoys it. Surprise everyone, serve them chicken and they'll be much happier.

