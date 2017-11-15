Chrissy Teigen Trolled John Legend with Her Latest Achievement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give an all-new and loving meaning to the word "trolling". The power couple lives to prank each other. And luckily for us, they document all of it for social media.

A series of Snapchat posts on Tuesday night revealed the Lip Sync Battle judge's latest prank. The start of the snaps is a bit mysterious, as you just see Teigen approaching a wall filled with Legend's Grammy awards and an Oscar statue. But you then see the Sports Illustrated model placing her pink Revolve award right in front of the crooner's Academy Award.

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

As you might have imagined, Legend did not approve. And we know this because Teigen snapped his side eye. Legend won his Oscar back in 2015 for his Selma soundtrack song, "Glory", with Common, while Teigen received her statue not even two weeks ago at the online retailer's first awards show—where she was given the Woman of the Year distinction.

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

But there were no hard feelings, as Legend got over it and was snapped lounging with baby Luna on the couch. With all his trophies, could he really be mad at one of Teigen's?

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

Clearly, the couple that pranks together, stays together!