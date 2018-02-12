Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Doesn't Want You Shaming Her Topless Salad-Making Photo

Chrissy Teigen is taking her trademark sense of humor to an empowering, new level.

As the model prepares to welcome her second child with husband, John Legend, she posted on Instagram to push back against body insecurities while proudly baring her pregnant curves in their natural state.

Placing two salad emojis over her bare chest, the glowing cookbook author beamed as she prepared the healthy dish in the buff. With a white towel wrapped around her mid-section, the pregnant star let her baby bump take center stage.

“Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life," the Cravings writer candidly captioned the silly photo.

Fans were quick to comment with messages of support while enjoying Teigen’s continued penchant for hilarity. “This is tremendous,” Glee actress Jane Lynch commented on Twitter, to which the SI Swimsuit star responded: “Thank you, Jane! Thank you for letting me be strong.”

All jokes aside, the 32-year-old’s nude photo is also a response to her body insecurities, which she revealed made her feel “insanely inadequate” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last summer.

In August, the social media star became brutally honest about the pressure to possess a certain figure, admitting, “There have been times I've cried to John, where I felt like I would never have that body. Everyone has a butt now and curves and a little waist and that's not me."

However, with the birth of her daughter, Luna, Teigen vowed to post more candid photos of herself in order to send a positive message to her mini-me.

"That's why I don't post many makeup selfies, because I don't feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore,” she told the publication. “It kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes." You do you, Chrissy!