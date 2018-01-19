Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless to Show Off the Shapewear Under Her Latest Maternity Look

Chrissy Teigen, as always, is holding nothing back. The reality star, who is expecting her second child with John Legend, co-hosted Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration on Thursday night in a plunging black Redemption dress with a thigh-high slit.

But this wasn’t just a dress that you could just slip on: The model shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready backstage with her stylist Monica Rose, and there was an intense shapewear situation going on underneath that gown.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

In the video, Teigen stands topless, with her hands strategically placed, as her stylist applies tape to the sides of her chest. The model covered her baby bump in a pair of black maternity underwear that came all the way up to just underneath her chest.

#chrissyteigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:05am PST

“Lip Sync Battle Live, baby! Tricks of the trade. Little tape, little tape,” she joked in the video on Snapchat (above).

The finished product must have been worth all the effort since Teigen did look radiant in the long-sleeve Redemption dress that showed just the right amount of skin.

Leave it to Chrissy to reveal Hollywood’s best-kept red carpet secrets.