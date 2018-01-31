Why Chrissy Teigen Is So Excited That Her Second Baby Is a Boy

If you're on the hunt for serious maternity inspo, look no further than Chrissy Teigen.

The model is five months pregnant with her second child, and she's upped her maternity fashion game to the next level. And in case her glamorous pre-Grammys gala gown wasn't evidence enough, her latest ensemble might be.

Gotham/GC Images

During an appearance on the Today show Wednesday morning, Teigen wore a blue, black, and white colorblock dress with intricate lace detailing. The bodice of the dress was a teal color with a black bandeau under it, while her skirt had a strong zigzag line cutting the colors off from one another.

Teigen stopped by the Today show in order to talk about being a mom to Luna and becoming a mom to baby No. 2, who is a boy.

"We're so excited," Teigen told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "It's a boy, and I'm so excited because Luna's such a daddy's girl, and they say that boys just love their mamas. I'm already kind of thinking about how I'm not going to like his girlfriend. I can't believe it, it's crazy."

“I’m so excited because Luna is such a daddy’s girl.” @chrissyteigen talks to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb about baby #2 being a boy pic.twitter.com/bWp3Z95nai — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2018

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Bowed and Called Beyoncé “My Queen” at the Grammys

In addition to talking about motherhood, Teigen also commented on her offer to help Olympic gold-medal gymnast McKayla Maroney to pay a fine should she have been penalized for speaking out about the sexual abuse she suffered from Larry Nassar.

"I just thought the gymnasts were so incredible before any of this happened," Teigen said. "And then to see them all share their stories and band together, it just was so inspiring. And to see how they stood up to this complete monster was so wonderful."