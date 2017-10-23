Chrissy Teigen Teaching Luna to Talk Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Each time we think Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna, couldn't possibly get any cuter (honestly, we still haven't recovered from their matching avocado swimsuits) they outdo themselves once more.

This time, Teigen has us aw-ing yet again with a video of herself teaching Luna how to speak. In it, Teigen, 31, has Luna repeat a wide assortment of words and names on-command with her adorable little voice. From "mama" and "dada" to "please," the 18-month-old tries her best to repeat each one with varying amounts of success. Our hearts!

"I am living for this age," the former model captioned the sweet video on Instagram. "Give me all the 18 month olds."

While it's unlikely that she'll get her hands on all the 18-month olds out there, Teigen did reveal in the cover story for InStyle's October issue that she will soon be implanted with a frozen embryo, as she and husband, John Legend, try for baby number two via IVF.

So, if all goes well, she only has about three more years to wait! We know we'll be counting down the minutes...