Chrissy Teigen Took the Classic LBD into Sultry Territory at the Venice Opera

BY: Faith Cummings
August 7, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continue to live it up in Venice while taking in all the sights in style.

Though most of their time has been spent with their adorable daughter, Luna, the power couple stepped out for date night, with the model in the sultriest of sultry LBDs, leaving us inspired for our next outing. "To the opera!" Teigen captioned a photo of herself in the strapless design, which managed to magically stay in place.

to the opera!

Bombshell waves and an oxblood lip only added to the sexiness of Teigen's ultra glam look, while high heel sandals lengthened the SI Swimsuit model's already long legs.

Legend also snapped a picture of his wife in the show-stopping look, with no caption needed—totally solidifying himself as the best Instagram husband ever.

We have no idea what Teigen and Legend will do next in Venice, but we can count on them to keep it chic and completely documented on social media.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

