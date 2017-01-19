Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Post-Baby Stretch Marks

Chrissy Teigen is serving up some major body-love inspiration by keeping it real about post-baby stretch marks.

The mom of one, who welcomed her daughter Luna with husband John Legend last April, took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to show that nine months later, she's still embracing the changes that come with motherhood.

The Sports Illustrated stunner shared an apparently unretouched photo displaying the stretch marks on her legs, casually captioned, "Whatevs."

When I drink wine I say "whatevs" and sober Chrissy doesn't like it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

The tweets were quickly met by positive comments from fans who praised the star for encouraging women not to be ashamed of their bodies.

The model went on to hilariously note the motivation behind the move:

I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

The 31-year-old has a history of sharing body positive snaps of her stretch marks. She famously shared a photo of her stretch marks in April 2015 with the caption, "Stretchies say hi." And four months after giving birth, she gave fans a close-up look at the dimpling on her upper thigh in August, writing, "Lol my thighs have tributaries."

We love how this gorgeous mom is always keeping it real.